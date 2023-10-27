Fortunately, 2023 gave us great games that are already shaping up to be candidates for the GOTH. One of them is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the direct sequel to the acclaimed Breath of the Wild from 2017. Nintendo celebrated the launch with a themed controller, which is on sale on Amazon.

We speak, nothing more and nothing less, than the Pro Controller special edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch.

As you can imagine, it is a themed controller that has designs and colors inspired by the most recent adventure of Link and company. You can expect all the features: from the HD vibration until the amiibo functionality. Of course, it is important to note that the package does not include an amiibo or the video game.

The controller is normally offered for $2,139 MXN on Amazon. Luckily, and thanks to an attractive 35% discount, it can be yours for only $1399 MXN. That is the lowest price in its history. Finally, it is important to note that the product is imported from Nintendo Japan.

Without further ado, we leave you the link with which you can take advantage of this offer:

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition ― $1399 MXN

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best games of 2023

Without a doubt, this controller is perfect for enjoying gaming sessions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which looks set to be one of the favorite releases of the upcoming awards season.

Since its premiere on May 12, the Nintendo Switch exclusive received widespread praise from specialized critics. Thus, it is already one of the highest-rated games of 2023 and in history. The good reception was reflected in the commercial field, as it has already managed to sell more than 18.5 million units.

