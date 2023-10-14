It’s been just over two months since the Nothing Phone (2) will be presented in society and, to everyone’s surprise, we can now tell you about a good offer available in Amazon. And right now it is possible to buy it with a discount of 100 euros, a very important discount that we do not know how long it will last. You’re already taking a while to hunt him down.

Nothing Phone (2), the most original of its kind

It is very difficult to innovate within telephony and the general feeling is that everything has practically already been invented in the sector. Although every year we see new generations of telephones With incredible features, these are still small leaps in specific qualities, so that the feeling of “continuity” does not disappear.

That’s why when the Nothing Phone appeared it generated so much expectation. Internally it offered a spec sheet similar to that of other teams, but externally, at least, refreshed the image of smartphoneswith a transparent body where you can see all its internal machinery and LEDs that act as notifiers.

That essence is precisely what is maintained in the Nothing Phone (2). The phone, in addition to updating its technical specifications, continues to have a stunning back, where you can see the interior and enjoy the interfaz Glyph. This is what makes the LEDs that integrates turn on according to different notifications from the terminal, from a phone call to a timer, including the battery charge status or the volume you have on your smartphone. By using it you can even use it as a “ring of light” to record yourself.

In addition to this, the device has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor along with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Your screen is a 6.7 inch LTPO OLED, enjoys a 4,700 mAh battery and comes with the Nothing OS 2.0 interface (based on Android), quite attractive and with a very attractive touch that the most geeks always like. With water resistance and an easy-to-grip body, it mounts two cameras on the back (each 50 MP, with advanced HDR, night mode, 2X super zoom and 4K video recording) while on the front It has a 32 MP for selfies and video calls.

Now with a discount on Amazon

Are you interested in everything you’ve read about the team? Well, it’s taking you a while to get hold of it. And just two (long) months after its launch, the equipment can now be purchased with a discount of 100 euros, which leaves it at an attractive cost of 599 euros. A fantastic price for a phone that will not disappoint you and that will win you over right out of the box. Guaranteed.

Sold by Amazon and Fulfilled by Amazon, the news of its reduction is spreading like wildfire, so you know: if you like it, don’t rest on your laurels because they take it away from you. The color version available of Nothing Phone (2) by the way is the color one blancojust as you see in the images.