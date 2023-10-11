The last generations of consoles have surprised us with their quality and graphics, but they have also put us between a rock and a hard place because the video games are quite heavy and storage space is limited. Originally, the idea is to install and uninstall to free up space once you finish a game or no longer want to play it, but there are also other ways such as expanding the save capacity and that is where opportunities like this one that is presented to users can be taken advantage of. of Xbox Series X|S.

Video: Why does Starfield look like this?

Get the 1TB Seagate SSD for your Xbox Series X|S; for the first time with a significant discount

A few moments ago, the Seagate STJR1000400 1TB NVMe SSD for Xbox Series X|S registered activity on Amazon Mexico and we discovered that its price dropped. If you decide to purchase it, you should know that it currently has a price of $2,888.74 MXN if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, 12% less than its common price of $3,298.95 MXN. Reviewing the price history, we can tell you that it has never been so cheap so it is a good time to purchase it and say goodbye to the headaches related to the games you want to install or remove from your Xbox Series X|S. Likewise, you can opt for months without interest and with that you will have the SSD for $343.14 per month.

Get the 1TB Seagate SSD for Xbox Series X|S

1TB Seagate SSD for Xbox Series X|S ― Available on Amazon Mexico with Amazon Prime

What is the 1TB Seagate NVMe SSD for Xbox Series X|S?

The Seagate STJR1000400 1TB NVMe SSD for Xbox Series . If you check your Xbox Series

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Remember that in this link you will find all the offers we have for you.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News