Super Mario Bros. Wonder debuted last Friday, October 20 and it is very likely that you intend to buy it sooner or later. If what you were waiting for to purchase it is for it to have a discount, you should know that the time has come to open your wallet.

What happens is that Amazon Mexico put Super Mario Bros. Wonder on discount just a few days after its launch. In fact, it is available at a discount because you can take it home for less than $1000 MXN. An excellent price for one of the best games of the year!

Specifically, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is 31% off. This means that you can take it home in exchange for $969 MXN. So, if you buy it you would be saving more than $430 MXN.

Below, we leave you the link to take advantage of this offer:

What is Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the most recent 2D installment of Super Mario Bros., one of the most important and influential franchises in the video game industry. In this new adventure, Mario and company will visit a new kingdom to live an adventure full of surprises and surreal moments. Best of all, it is an experience that can be fully enjoyed in multiplayer.

“Classic gameplay from Mario games will get crazy with the addition of the Wonder Flower in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These revolutionary objects will activate spectacular moments that you will have to see to believe. Watch the pipes come to life, wreak havoc as a huge spiked ball, and much more!” says the official description of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

And you, are you going to take advantage of this offer? Were you excited to see that Super Mario Bros. Wonder can be had at a discount? Tell us in the comments.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is now available for Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about him if you click here. On the other hand, at this link you will find more offers and pre-sales from the world of video games.

