We already told you when we tested it: the Roomba j7+ model Not only is it a great robot vacuum cleaner in terms of efficiency; It is also possibly the prettiest we have seen to date (with permission from the Combo 9+ vacuum cleaner which is not yet on sale). That’s why now that we’ve hunted him down offerwe couldn’t fail to let you know so that you can also hunt him down at a good price.

Comba Roomba j7+, it has it all

Currently there is such a wide variety of robot vacuum cleaners that it is difficult for you not to find one that suits your needs. However, the fact that it also looks attractive reduces the options quite a bit. The vast majority look similar and many are not very aesthetic to have in some corners of the house where they are more visible.

With the Roomba j7+ You won’t have to worry about that. This iRobot model not only offers a good technical sheet with which you will surely feel more than satisfied when it comes to seeing how it works at home; It also has a more attractive design than many other devices, with a design base that will fit better in many environments.

The vacuum cleaner itself enjoys a four-stage cleaning system that combines the corner and edge brush, two multi-surface rubber brushes, powerful suction and a very special scrubbing cloth. This is because it is a mop that automatically rises to the top of the robot when not in use, thus preventing the carpets from getting wet when they are being vacuumed. And iRobot maintains that robots that vacuum and mop at the same time are not able to lift the mop enough when it is not in use, causing it to ultimately rub against unwanted areas such as the carpets of a home.

Ideal for pet hairhas an advanced intelligent navigation system that will allow you to map the house, and then control its operation through a mobile app. Through it you will be able to program and establish specific cleaning routines as well as configure both the Google Assistant as Alexa, to also use the voice as a means of control.

As for the base, with a discreet and elegant design (it shows off a very modern fluted panel), it has a self-emptying system that will allow you to stay there for a long time without having to remember to empty tanks or throw away waste.

Discount of 350 euros on Amazon

The official price of this Combo j7+ is 999 euros, but right now you can buy it much cheaper thanks to the discount it shows on Amazon. It’s about a 35% discount that will leave it to you at one of its lowest historical prices.

A fantastic opportunity, also taking into account that it is sold and shipped by itself. Amazon, which always gives more guarantees. In fact, if you order it before the end of today, you can be releasing it this Saturday. What are you waiting for?