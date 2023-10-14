The fever for Animal Crossing: New Horizons passed a long time ago but that does not mean that you can miss one of the best Switch video games and what better than to do it with a completely portable console so that you can take your town and your activities everywhere. Video: Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in history Pre-sale of Switch Lite edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons begins on Amazon Japan Amazon Japan has an offer that fans of Switch and Animal Crossing: New Horizons will undoubtedly love. If at any time you thought about getting a Switch Lite, we think it’s time because the pre-sale of this special edition console has started. This is the pre-sale of a Switch Lite in pink and with distinctive details from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a true collector’s item. Also, the console has the video game installed so you can start playing as soon as you turn it on… well, you will have to deal with some updates but at least you don’t have to download the game.

Switch Lite con Animal Crossing: New Horizons ― Available on Amazon Japan

Why do we consider this an offer and are you interested? Simple. This Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with shipping and taxes will cost you ¥22,980 JPY, or $3523.06 MXN at the exchange rate at the time of writing this note. We remind you that this is a pre-sale and this special edition Switch Lite of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will begin distribution on November 3.

