Carrefour makes you a golden offer with this Nintendo Switch pack with Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and NSO at a minimum price.

There are many ways to start the week, and few will brighten your day as much as this one. We bring you an offer with which you will be able to buy one Nintendo Switch con two games y 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for about 300 €. you will be able to save up to €100 in this amazing pack.

Carrefour has reduced the pack that contains a 2019 model Switch consoleWith Nintendo Switch SportslakeJoy-Con inta for the leg, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe y 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. This set has a value that amounts to almost €410, and you can get it for €100 less!

Is this Nintendo Switch offer worth it? Does it have a good price?

Just because of the combination and contents, this pack is quite a bargain. If we review the price of each product separately, the next breakdown:

All this does for a total value of €407.96 y it remains at only €309 with the Carrefour offer, which translates into a 25% discount thanks to this promotion. An attractive discount that brings the best-selling Nintendo Switch game and the most sporty, along with the perfect accessories to better enjoy both.

He Nintendo Switch 2019 Model, with Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con, is an improved version of the original model. It includes the same storage and has the same design, but its chip and battery are more efficientwhich guarantees an autonomy that greatly exceeds the original and can reach up to 9 hours of operation.

Are you going to get her? Well, take advantage, because this Nintendo Switch offer is going to be available for a very short time, and the price it offers is really tempting.

