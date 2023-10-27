The current generation consoles are about to turn 3 years old and the 2023 holiday season will be the first in which there will be no shortage and resale problems. The companies’ promise is that there will be enough stock so it’s time to get that console you want so much. If you are a fan of Microsoft and you are looking for a Xbox Series Xthis great offer interests you.

The opportunity you were waiting for to buy an Xbox Series

Moments ago, Amazon Japan surprised Xbox fans by presenting a very attractive package that includes the 1TB Xbox Series Turn 10 Studios. At this time, the price of the console with the game is ¥67,969 JPY, but with shipping costs and taxes added to the order it is ¥69,771, or $8449 MXN.

Xbox Series X with Forza Motorsport at a very good price on Amazon Japan

This bundle with Xbox Series X 1TB and Forza Motorsport is sold directly by Amazon Japan so your purchase is supported by the store. Also, remember that the era of regional locks has come to an end and consoles can run original video games regardless of their origin, so there will be no problem with you having a Xbox Series X and a copy of Forza Motorsport from Japan.

Please note that the final price may vary depending on where you live and your bank’s exchange rate.

