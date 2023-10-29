A new Sunday has begun and there is no better time to share with you the updated list of discounts in the Nintendo Switch eShop, so we invite you to continue reading to find out about them.

Our deals ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best deals on titles that deserve a chance, so you better keep an eye on them and take advantage of the options.

This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

Rest in Pieces ― $34.50 MXN — Available until November 1 DOOM 64 ― $35.60 MXN — Available until November 1 Slender: The Arrival ― $38.76 MXN — Available until November 1 SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 ― $37.19 MXN — Available until November 1 This War of Mine: Complete Edition ― $37.49 MXN — Available until November 2 Perception ― $35.50 MXN — Available until November 3 Sniper Strike 3D ― $37.83 MXN — Available until November 4 Submerged ― $35 MXN — Available until November 10 PLANET ALPHA ― $35.51 MXN — Available until November 12 Grand Guilds ― $35 MXN — Available until November 13

Find beauty in a world in ruins

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is Submerged, a game where you explore a mysterious flooded city and discover the beauty of desolation in vast outdoor environments. You will step into the shoes of Miku, a young woman who has brought her injured brother to town on her small fishing boat and must search for the supplies needed to save him.

