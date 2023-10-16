A new Sunday has begun and it is the perfect time to share the updated list of discounts in the Nintendo Switch eShop, so we invite you to continue reading to find out about them.

Our deals ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best deals on titles worth a chance, so you better check them out and take advantage.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

The Companion ― $35.97 MXN — Available until October 18 Violett ― $33.60 MXN — Available until October 19 Hollow ― $34.99 MXN — Available until October 19 Agony ― $37.99 MXN — Available until October 19 Phantaruk ― $35.99 MXN — Available until October 19 Thief Simulator ― $37.99 MXN — Available until October 19 Goetia ― $37.99 MXN — Available until October 19 The Hong Kong Massacre ― $38.78 MXN — Available until October 23 Mindcell ― $30.75 MXN — Available until October 27 Slasher ― $35.51 MXN — Available until October 27

Meet a third-person shooter that takes you to a cyberpunk world

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is Mindcell, an adventure in which the protagonist is condemned to become material for experiments, so he will seek to escape in a story full of intrigue, combat and enemies.

In case you missed it: eShop closure on Wii U and 3DS: what happened to my games? Can I continue downloading them?

Follow this link for more news related to Nintendo Switch.

Will you take advantage of any of these promotions? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News