We are starting a new Sunday and it is the best time to share the updated list with the discounts in the Nintendo Switch eShop, so we invite you to continue reading to learn about them and take advantage of them.

Once again, our deal ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best deals on titles worth a chance, so you better keep an eye on them.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

Intruders: Hide and Seek ― $35 MXN — Available until October 12 The Long Journey Home ― $35 MXN — Available until October 12 Silence ― $35 MXN — Available until October 12 Violett ― $33.60 MXN — Available until October 19 October Hollow ― $34.99 MXN — Available until October 19 Agony ― $37.99 MXN — Available until October 19 Phantaruk ― $35.99 MXN — Available until October 19 Thief Simulator ― $37.99 MXN — Available until October 19 Goetia ― $37.99 MXN — Available until October 19 The Hong Kong Massacre ― $38.78 MXN — Available until October 23

Learn about a story that will impact you from the beginning

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is Goetia, a point & click adventure in which you play the ghost of Abigail Blackwood, who will look for clues to find out what happened to her and her family.

In case you missed it: eShop closure on Wii U and 3DS: what happened to my games? Can I continue downloading them?

Follow this link for more news related to Nintendo Switch.

Will you take advantage of any of these promotions? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News