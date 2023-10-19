One of the anime that captivated the public in Mexico during the 90s was The Adventures of Fly, a work inspired by Dragon Quest, a franchise that was a giant in Japan but that few of us knew about on this side of the world. Fortunately, the passage of time has closed the gap in commercial matters and there are releases that rarely stay in their country of origin. A few days ago Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai debuted and now you have the opportunity to get it for an excellent price.

Video: If you are Mexican you understand this

Get the RPG inspired by The Adventures of Fly for PS4, PS5 or Switch

Amazon Japan has just given the surprise for those who are looking for Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai. The video game in its Japanese version for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch is available with a 59% discount, an interesting opportunity to get this JRPG inspired by the spin off of the legendary Dragon Quest franchise.

According to the price that Amazon Japan gives us at the time of writing this note, Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai in its PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch version has a price of ¥2505 JPY, but already with shipping and taxes, the system gives us a price of ¥4861 JPY, or $595 MXN in each case, although the figure may vary a little due to the shipping address.

Get Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai on Amazon Japan

Please note that the final price may vary depending on where you live and your bank’s exchange rate.

Video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

