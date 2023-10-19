loading…

Hamas leaders Marwan Issa; Khaled Meshaal; Mahmoud Zahar; Yehiya Sinwar; Ismail Haniyeh; to Mohammed Deif. Photo/BBC/Reuters

GAZA – Since Hamas blindsided Israel with its most ambitious attack ever launched from Gaza, questions have arisen about its most influential leader.

Moreover, Hamas is a unique and interesting struggle group. They have very secret movement patterns and are not easily read by the enemy.

The whereabouts of the majority of Hamas leaders are also mysterious. This shows that they have a structure and command pattern that is not easily known to the public.

Many of the high-ranking people who are members of the Palestinian fighter group that controls Gaza keep a low profile in public. While others spend most of their lives avoiding assassination attempts by Israel.

Hamas has many leaders. Those who are famous and popular are Marwan Issa; Khaled Meshaal; Mahmoud Zahar; Yehiya Sinwar; Ismail Haniyeh; to Mohammed Deif.

Question, who is the most influential of the 6 Hamas leaders?

1. Ismail Haniyah



Photo/Reuters

According to the BBC, Ismail Haniyeh is widely regarded as the overall leader of Hamas.

A leading member of the movement in the late 1980s, Israel imprisoned Haniyeh for three years in 1989 when it cracked down on the first Palestinian uprising.

He was then exiled in 1992 to the no-man’s land between Israel and Lebanon, along with a number of Hamas leaders.

After a year in exile, he returned to Gaza. In 1997, he was appointed head of the office of Hamas’ spiritual leader, thus strengthening his position.