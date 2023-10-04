The free PlayStation Plus games for October 2023 are now available on PS5 and PS4: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West with PS Plus Essential.

The games are now available PlayStation Plus October 2023 They are now available to download and play, and keep them forever, as long as you maintain your subscription to the PlayStation Plus service on PS5 and PS4.

These are the monthly games of a lifetime, the three games are available to all PS Plus subscribers, either in Essential, Extra y Premium.

The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West are now available for free until early November, and you will find them featured in the PlayStation Plus from your console, or you can redeem them from the web with your PSN account.

The PS Plus games of October 2023

This month we have three games in the Games of the Month collection. These are available to all PS Plus subscribers, whether they are Essential, Extra o Premium.

Below we leave you with links to the game tokens in the PS Store, so you can redeem them if you are a subscriber.

The highlight is The Callisto Protocol, a AAA game that came out in December 2022, survival horror space set on a moon of Jupiter used as a prison, starring an inmate who tries to survive after the prison is invaded by aliens.

The game drew heavily from the Dead Space saga, and its creator was the same, Glen Schofield. It is a very ambitious game with spectacular graphics… that clearly did not achieve its commercial objectives, hence why it is now “PS Plus fodder”.

Farming Simulator 22 is a very different experience: forget about Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon, because Farming Simulator is a realistic farm management simulator, with more than 400 machines from 100 real brands that you must deploy to maximize the harvest.

And Weird West is an isometric RPG, set in the Wild West, but full of fantastic creatures, outlaws and gunslingers, in a sandbox that changes according to our decisions about the characters, factions or places.

How to download monthly PS Plus games

You can download free PS Plus games from consoles or the web or mobile. If you enter the PS Store from your PS4 and PS5 consolesyou can easily access the PS Plus section, and from there to Monthly Games, to find the games of the month.

But you can also do it from the webon computer or mobile… and it is something that we highly recommend, lest you forget to enter the store from the console, because starting next month, they will no longer be able to be claimed.

Fortunately, it’s very easy. Go to the PS Plus page and log in with your PlayStation Network account (it will ask you for a code sent by SMS to your mobile, as a security measure).

Then enter PlayStation Plus newsand from there to Monthly Games. There you should find the games of the month. Simply click Get game and it will take you directly to its file, where you can automatically add it to your collection if you are logged in with an account with an active subscription to PS Plus.

Remember that you will keep the monthly games forever, as long as you have an active subscription to PS Plus. If you are a subscriber, or even if you cancel and renew it in the future, these games will always be there, unlike the games in the Extra/Premium catalog, which tend to leave after a year…