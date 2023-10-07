The State Entertainment Agency of Jalisco (AEEJ) announced through a statement the cancellation of the concert by the Reik group that was going to take place during these October 2023 Holidays at the Benito Juárez Auditorium the next Friday the 13th of this month.

“Hereby, the State Entertainment Agency of Jalisco (AEEJ) informs the general public and media of the cancellation of the Reik concert, scheduled to take place on Friday, October 13 at the Main Forum of the Benito Juárez Auditoriumas part of the stellar billboard of the October Festival 2023,” the agency reported.

This agency regretted canceling Reik’s concert at the October Holidays, and also reported that the money will be returned to the public, although the process will be different for the different payment methods in which the tickets were purchased.

This is how you can process your refund

For all the people who bought their tickets with a card credit/debit, Mercado Pago or PayPal, The return process will begin automatically in the coming days and will take place over a period of approximately two weeks, which will be reflected in that same account.

In case you have purchased tickets through stores Oxxo o Transfer through SPEI They will be asked (by email or via WhatsApp) to fill out a form with their bank details to make the refund.

Finally, those who bought tickets at the box office will have to go and request a refund there.

If you have any questions or make any clarifications, you can contact us by text message through Whatsapp at 33-3199-1761.

