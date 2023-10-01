The inauguration of the October 2023 Holidays that took place last Friday, September 29, started in a promising way, as the people from Guadalajara had the opportunity to enjoy attractions, several typical food stalls, clothing stores, souvenirs and much more.

The long-awaited concerts by prominent artists were also a highlight for the public, both the Benito Juárez Auditorium and the Palenque, two spaces equipped with cutting-edge technology and amenities for an unparalleled entertainment experience, were settings for memorable performances.

In this initial phase of the October Festival, artists such as Mi Banda El Mexicano by Germán Román and Lupillo Rivera They captivated the public at the Benito Juárez Auditorium, making all the fans sing, on the other hand, Palenque vibrated with the performances of Duelo Group, Natanael Cano and Chuy Lizárragawho delighted the attendees with their best songs.

This is just beginning and for the first week several artists will arrive to perform in the properties already mentioned; Below we leave you with the billboard of the week of October 2 to 8.

Benito Juárez Auditorium

October 2nd: León Larregui, Sofía Stainer – (General seats: Free, Boxes $1,400, VIP: $1,400, Preferential: $1000 and Silver: $600)

October 3: OV7, SEGGI – (General seats: Free, Boxes $1,800, VIP: $1,800, Preferential: $1,300 and Silver: $800)

4th of October: Black Eyed Peas, La Vida Mía, Alex Hoyer: – (General seats: Free, Boxes $2,800, VIP: $2,800, Preferential: $2,200 and Silver: $1,600)

October 5th: Diana Buendía, Vero González, La Voz del Sur – (General seats: Free, Boxes $600, VIP: $600, Preferential: $400 and Silver: $250)

October 6: El Tri, UMO – (General seats: Free, Boxes $1,000, VIP: $1,000, Preferential: $750 and Silver: $500)

October 7: Chuy Lizárraga – (General seats: Free, Boxes $1,800, VIP: $1,800, Preferential: $1,300 and Silver: $800)

October 8th: Gabby’s Doll’s House – (General seats: Free, Boxes $250, VIP: $250, Preferential: $200 and Silver: $150)

October 8th: Mau and Ricky – (General seats: Free, Boxes $600, VIP: $600, Preferential: $400 and Silver: $250)

Palenque

October 5: Gabito Ballesteros (Tickets Available)

October 6: Carlos Rivera (Tickets Available)

October 7: Edith Márquez (Tickets Available)

October 8: Tijuana Toucans (Tickets Available)

