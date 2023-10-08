Las October parties They have been a week since their great start and at the same time have met the expectations of their attendees with this year’s billboard. During its first days, Mi Banda El Mexicano by Germán Román and Lupillo Rivera were present at the Benito Juárez Auditorium.

While in Palenque, They surprised with their performances Gabito Ballesteros, Carlos Rivera, Edith Márquez and the Toucans of Tijuana.

Thanks to its musical versatility with the variety of artists that perform, the October Festival continues to be the most anticipated attraction of each year.

If you have not attended yet or do not know who will be this week, below we share with you the billboard for Auditorium with free shows during the week from October 9 to 15.

October 9

Jesse y Joy

If you want to enjoy the proximity of your favorite artist you can access the following spaces:

Stage: $1000, VIP: $1000, Preferred: $750 or Plate: $500

October 10th

Motel

Remember that you can access exclusive spaces with the following cost:

Stage: $600, VIP: $600, Preferred: $400 or Plate: $250

October 11th

Street Awards

If you want to see them closer, buy your tickets for:

Stage: $600 or Plate: $250

October 12 °

Ramon Ayala

Enjoy the proximity of your favorite artist for just:

$600 in the Plata zone, $1000 in the Preferente zone or $1400 on Stage

October 14th

Azucena, the one from Jalisco and the darling of América Santanera

Enjoy its proximity in the following areas:

Stage: $600, Preferente: $400 or Plata: $250

October 15th

Maria Becerra

Dance to the songs of La Nena de Argentina in the exclusivity offered by the following spaces:

Silver: $600, Preferred: $1000 or Stage: $1400

To the fans of the group Reachwe reiterate that the presentation they had scheduled for next Friday October 13 was canceledfor more information…

