Two years have already passed since the death of Octavio Ocaña; However, his family has not lost hope that justice will be done, and now they would be more confident than ever of obtaining it, since The police officer involved in the case, who allegedly shot the young man, will receive his sentence in the coming months.

According to the actor’s father, Octavio Pérez, the authorities assured that it will be in December when the process against the officer ends and He could receive a sentence of up to 30 years in prison for the crime of manslaughter.

“They informed me that they are going to sentence him in December, but that’s what they’ve been telling me,” he said.

But, despite this news, the family is not completely satisfied, since there are still several people involved who are fugitives from the authorities: “The person who shot my son is already in jail, they need to catch the other one who is a fugitive and those who hindered the investigations,” he added.

Pérez insisted that those involved broke all protocols in the investigation, in addition to stealing his son on his deathbed, so he hopes that the authorities will do their job and find them so that they receive their punishment:

“It’s a war between them (the police) against me, but the judge has to do his job, and so does the Prosecutor’s Office. I’ve already done my job to throw the evidence at him to catch him.” he concluded she.

In October 2021 and at just 22 years old, Ocaña was involved in a police chase that ended with the impact of his truck on the Lechería-Chamapa highway, in Cuautitlán Izcalli, in the State of Mexico; accident that, according to the first official reports, caused the young man to shoot himself with a gun that he was carrying in his hand, thus losing his life.

After this information was made known, several speculations arose around the interpreter of Benito Rivers, some of them involving him with organized crime; But the actor’s parents and sisters immediately denied all the rumors and dedicated themselves to asking for justice because they claim that Ocaña was murdered, a version that would have been proven by private expert reports.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions