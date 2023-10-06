Stick and carrot. Sometimes, to get results, you need both. Other times, however, one of the two must be set aside to give priority to the remaining one. Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, decided to adopt the latter solution after Alpine started the 2023 season far from its initial plans.

The team, directed at the beginning of the year by Otmar Szafnauer, had the objective of confirming fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship and, above all, getting closer in performance to the three top teams, therefore Red Bull Racing, Ferrari and Mercedes in strict order of arrival in the World Championship 2022.

Yet the reality proved to be very different. Not only has Alpine not at least partially filled the gap with the three most representative teams in today’s Formula 1, but it has also seen itself overtaken in performance and results by Aston Martin Racing and McLaren.

De Meo, having taken note of the situation, used harsh words towards the team after the first three races of the season and these made a lot of noise not only in Enstone, but also in the entire world of Formula 1. The words were followed by deeds , with the move of Alpine’s CEO, Laurent Rossi, to other projects (“Special projects” we read in the official press release) and, a few weeks later, followed by the farewells of Szafnauer and Nick Chester, now about to move on to Williams starting in 2024.

A full-blown renovation that can best be defined with an often abused term, but never as apt as in this case: revolution. And that’s not all, because if everything has changed in Enstone, even in Viry, home of the engine department, the walls have shaken quite a bit due to a power unit that is lagging behind in terms of power compared to Ferrari, Honda and Mercedes.

De Meo’s intervention, however harsh and direct, seems to have had an effect on the team. Esteban Ocon thinks so, who on the eve of the Qatar Grand Prix stated that he appreciated the intervention and the methods used by the Renault CEO.

“I was having performance meetings that day and, of course, yes, I saw Luca’s speech,” Ocon told Motorsport.com. “Luca came to reiterate and motivate everyone within the factory. It was good that he visited us. He also answered many questions from the whole team.”

“Of course there are things we need to improve. We are on track to do that and I’m sure we will be able to do that in the future. I think it’s always a good thing to see a leader come into the room, walk through the doors to motivate everyone. It’s a great thing that shows that Alpine’s plan for Formula 1 is more active than ever.”

“It also shows how much our boss cares about the Formula 1 project. There are no good or bad times to demonstrate it and motivate. It’s always the right time,” concluded the French driver.

