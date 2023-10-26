Biden tells Netanyahu: ‘Occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake’





A specter is haunting Palestine: that of a direct clash between USA and Iran which would be the precursor to a possible world war.

Last night Iran sent a warning, a warning and a threat to Israel. He did so through the UN representative in the Middle East, declaring that if Israel continues its attacks on Gaza, her country will intervene militarily. An explosive situation that further complicates the already difficult theater of war. The mission to the UN in Tehran continued as follows: “The responsibility (for the continuation of Israeli attacks, ed.) lies with the United Nations, the Security Council and the states that are leading the Council towards a dead end”.

Iran is openly threatening Israel and the US, for its part, reiterates “we must be ready”.

The United States is trying to mediate but at the same time the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sent the most powerful aircraft carrier in the world, the USS Gerald R. Ford with 5,000 crew members, to the Mediterranean and announced the dispatch of a second one, the Eisenhower which set sail on Saturday from the Norfolk Base, in Virginia.

At the same time Biden tells Netanyahu: “The occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake”.

And in fact a land occupation would mark a point of no return in the conflict with great possibilities of an escalation that would set the whole world on fire and set it on fire with nuclear fire.

Furthermore, the Usa they have doubled the number of fighters, which are now around one hundred, stationed in the region.

“It’s not a provocation, it’s a deterrent: Nobody does anything that expands this conflict that increases aggression on Israel from any direction,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday.

To which the UN envoy for the responded Middle East Tor Wennesland: “we don’t want escalation but we will have to intervene if Israel’s operation in Gaza continues”.

In an interview with CBS Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor expressed himself thus: “The threat is real. There is a risk of escalation of this conflict, of the opening of a second front in the north and obviously of Iran’s involvement. We must prepare for every eventuality.”

Likewise, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian – fresh from a meeting with the political leader of Hamas in Qatar and the leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon – told Al Jazeera yesterday:

“If the Zionist entity decides to enter a Gaza the United States will also suffer significant damage.”

It is not lost on us that Russia’s main ally, even in Ukraine, is Iran.

US generals in the New York Times express their concern about the fact that the US could still be involved in the conflict.

The Secretary of State The blink returns to Israel today to report what he said and heard on his recent three-day tour of Arab countries.

The US is trying to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas, create humanitarian corridors for Gaza and to at least let out Palestinians with dual citizenship.

In short, international diplomacy is active at the highest level to avoid the worst, but the “red line” dictated by Iran remains and must not be crossed: the occupation of the Gaza Strip.

Red line not recognized by Israel and the United States.

