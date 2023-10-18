It is now official, because it has been investigated. A used car is better for the environment than buying a new crossover.

What is actually good for the environment? Drastic measures are currently being taken to get people into electric cars. Or else a PHEV. Example: thanks to our tax policy, a Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid is cheaper than a four-cylinder Macan. And the electric Taycan is the cheapest Porsche at the moment (the only one you can get under a ton).

In any case, you can say that a new car is better for the environment than an older one. Newer cars often have all kinds of clever tricks to limit CO2 emissions. Think of very multi-stage automatics, 48V generators, cylinder deactivation and the like. But according to Possible it doesn’t matter, The Guardian reports.

Occasion better for the environment

That’s because all those tricks are applied to large SUVs and then all the effort is wasted. Just think of my sister, because 2 minutes of jogging is pointless for her as she has a kilo of döner as an afternoon snack. With sauce.

Possible is a climate campaign group. Before you immediately climb to the keyboard, if they have lobbyists at Shell, then the climate can also have a few. Now you may wonder to what extent their research is representative, but that is beside the point.

Because people continue to buy larger SUVs, despite the many interventions, no gains have been made in terms of CO2 emissions. Their research shows that a 10-year old used car is still better for the environment.

Rich people buy big crossovers (gosh!)

The research also showed that there is a strong correlation between income and the size of the SUV. So the richer the owner, the bigger the SUV. The top 20% of earners are 81% more likely to drive a car that emits more. That’s bad, but it gets worse.

The top 20% drive three times as many kilometers as the poorer 80%. This brings Possible to the conclusion that the habits of the rich people are much more harmful to the environment than the habits of the poorer 80%. Naturally, the organization hints at measures that governments must take.

Fortunately, this is not necessary in the Netherlands, because in principle we have a brilliant system that tackles this. In general, a car with a polluting engine is a lot more expensive to purchase than a clean one, especially if it is possible to charge it. In the Netherlands you also pay a higher CO2 fine for a Jaguar F-Pace compared to a Jaguar XF. In addition, you also pay a lot of excise duty on fuel: the more you fill up, the more you pay.

Image credit: Lamborghini Urus Performante and Maserati Levante Trofeo by @justawheelcarguy and an Alpina XB7 in the wild by @spotcrewda via Autoblog Spots.

