“Thanks to a series of investments of over 37 million euros in the last three years, also supported by the Lazio Region, our Anagni plant is a concrete example of how we are transforming our plants. Through technologies, digital processes and the use of artificial intelligence, we here pave the way for new productions of biotechnological drugs, vaccines and enzyme replacement therapies for rare diseases and strengthen our production capacities and our performances, for Italy but also for our production network as a whole.” Brendan O’Callaghan, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply of Sanofi, said this in his speech on the occasion of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Sanofi factory in Anagni (Frosinone).

“Our Anagni site is an important resource to respond to our commitment to society and to be as close as possible to the countries and patients who need us most – added O’Callaghan – Anagni, in fact, contributes significantly also significant to the activity of our Global Health Unit, serving the 40 poorest countries in the world to guarantee access to quality and affordable essential medicines for two million patients in therapeutic areas such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and tuberculosis by 2025”. Today’s celebration “is a great example of the work being done every day at more than 50 manufacturing sites around the world, to modernize and transform our operations, accelerating our journey to excellence across our manufacturing network and supply”, he concludes.