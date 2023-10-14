Suara.com – The name of Mahfud MD, who currently serves as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, is considered suitable as a vice presidential candidate (cawapres) for the presidential candidate (capres) supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Ganjar Pranowo.

Political observer Emrus Sihombing stated this, because of Mahfud MD’s capacity in enforcing law in Indonesia.

“Mahfud is most suitable to accompany Ganjar if his focus is on law enforcement in government for the next 5 years,” said Emrus Sihombing as quoted by Antara, Saturday (14/10/2023).

According to him, if Ganjar pursues law enforcement issues, Mahfud is an appropriate figure. He assessed Mahfud MD’s capability, integrity and courage in law enforcement as quite good.

In fact, Mahfud’s background is quite strong in academic terms and is suitable as a companion, if his orientation focuses on law enforcement.

“Jokowi’s government is good on the other hand, and indeed for law enforcement it is quite good,” he said

Furthermore, he said that the Ganjar and Mahfud pair could provide a better law enforcement program than the previous leaders.

Apart from Mahfud MD, he said that if he wanted to focus on defense, security and foreign relations, the suitable figure was Andika Perkasa.

Meanwhile, regarding economic issues, the figure of Sandiaga Uno, called Emrus, is suitable.

“For Erick Thohir to accompany Ganjar, it is unlikely because he is not part of the coalition,” he said.

He said that the electoral votes of the three figures did not have slight differences so that they did not result in sharp electoral differences.

However, according to Emrus, what is most important now is what programs are offered in the vision and mission of the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“The program presented in the campaign will be a source of votes in the next election,” he said. (Between)