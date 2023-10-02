What do Barack Obama and a Netflix movie have to do with each other? This is the anecdote of how the former president helped the development of a film.

Obama was able to save a famous Netflix movie. The former President of the United States reportedly played a key role in the creation of the disaster movie Leaving the World Behind. A very well-known film that we will see on December 8, 2023 on the streaming platform.

Directed by Sam Esmail, creator of the Mr. Robot series, and produced under Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions label, the Netflix film features stars such as Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon and Mahershala Ali in leading roles. . Therefore, has all the ingredients to succeed. However, the former president was key to achieving the film.

The influence of the former president in ‘Leaving the world behind’

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sam Esmail revealed that, in fact, Obama was heavily involved in the production of the Netflix film. He even contributed notes to the script that significantly influenced its direction. “In the original drafts of the script, I took things much further than they were in the movie,” the filmmaker explained. “And the former president, with the experience that he has, was able to help me understand how things would play out in reality.” Apparently, the politician’s deep appreciation for Rumaan Alam’s novel influenced his commitment to the film’s production.

Sam Esmail admitted that, at first, he had insisted more on certain aspects of the Netflix script. But what Obama’s ideas about how real-world events should be presented changed his mind. “I’m writing what I think is fiction,” she began. “For the most part, I try to keep it as true to reality as possible. But I exaggerate and dramatize. And to hear a former president say that you are wrong about a few details… I thought he was wrong about a lot! The fact that he said that scared me. I had many notes about the characters and the empathy we would have with them. I have to say that he is a great lover of cinema. And not only was he giving notes on things that were around him. He was giving notes as a fan of the book, and he wanted to see a really good movie.”