In the absence of a reduction in the price of your mobile rate with more gigabytes, it is good to increase those included in the mobile data bonus. Especially if it occurs by surprise and without entailing an additional cost to the user, as just happened at O2.

Movistar’s secondary operator is sending communications to its customers in which it informs of an upcoming change in conditions in the rate that currently includes 100 GB and unlimited calls for 20 euros per month. Fortunately, if you are an O2 customer, the change will benefit you.

50 GB free every month on your rate

O2 currently offers two mobile-only tariffs. One for 10 euros per month that includes 20 GB and unlimited calls and the most expensive option, which is 20 euros monthly for 100 GB and unlimited calls.

However, customers with this last rate are beginning to receive communications from their operator informing them of an automatic improvement in the rate that will begin to be applied. starting next October 18. On that date, customers on the 100 GB rate will see that they can enjoy 150 GB. The best of all is that these additional 50 GB will not have any type of cost for the customer and they will continue to pay exactly the same: 20 euros/month.

This change has occurred by surprise and not even its website yet reflects the changes that the operator is going to carry out to give more for less to your customers. We will have to pay attention to the lower rate, since the difference in gigabytes widens substantially and makes it much more profitable to pay 10 euros more per month to have a 130 GB difference.

Better even than Digi

With these changes, O2 continues its price fight with Digi and consolidates itself as one of the best options on the market for a mobile-only rate. In fact, right now it even surpasses the low price leader Digi. The operator of Romanian origin has a rate that For 20 euros per month it only offers 100 GB (cumulative, yes), comparable to the previous O2 version.

With these changes that arrive on Wednesday, October 18, O2 not only offers 50 GB more per month, but It also has the advantage of having 5G coveragesomething that Digi, despite also using Movistar’s mobile network, still lacks.

As we said, it will be necessary to see if this extension of the conditions of the mobile data bonus also applies to other rates, such as the other mobile-only rate or the fiber and landline rates, where there was also a 100 GB mobile line + 500 Mbps fiber for 42 euros per month. The improvement of conditions is a vein that many operators are finding to compensate for the inflationary situation we are currently experiencing and which led to rising prices at the beginning of the year. If they cannot be lowered, at least the quality-price ratio for the customer is improved.