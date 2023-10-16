O2 returns to charge. Last August, given the news announced by its most direct rivals, Telefónica’s second brand was forced to make a move. It did so twice: it launched two new very competitive rates and opened its contracting to the entire country.

Today, O2 customers who have contracted the 100 GB mobile-only rate have begun to receive great news. This week, you will be able to enjoy many more gigabytes for the same price.

With this improvement, O2 has raised the maximum number of gigabytes in its mobile-only rates to 150 GB, ahead of Digi, Lowi or Simyo. And best of all: completely free.

50 GB more free from October 18

This time O2 has not reacted to the improvements of its rivals, but has directly taken the initiative to get ahead of them all. The operator’s latest decision has been to significantly improve its most ambitious mobile rate, so that, in a few days, it will offer 50% more gigabytes for free and for everyone.

We are referring, obviously, to the rate that now includes 100 GB and unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles for 20 euros per month. From next Wednesday October 18this plan will have 150 GB for the same price.

The improvement will be automatically applied to current customers who have contracted that rate, as the operator is letting them know via email or SMS. In addition, this update will also be available on the O2 website for new registrations and ports that same day the 18th.

From Wednesday, therefore, the O2 catalog will have two mobile-only rates: the one that includes 20 GB for 10 euros per month and the one that will offer 150 GB for 20 euros per month. In both cases, without permanence and with unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles, as well as unlimited SMS.

By raising the maximum number of gigabytes in its mobile-only rates to 150 GB, O2 manages to overtake rivals such as Digi, Lowi, Simyo and Finetwork, whose highest bar remains at 100 GB for 20 euros per month (19.95 euros in the case of Lowi and 19.90 in Finetwork). It also surpasses Pepephone, which offers 99 GB for 19.90 euros per month.

But that is not all. Let us remember that O2 works on Telefónica’s 5G network. And of the competitors mentioned, the only ones that provide 5G coverage to their customers are Pepephone and Lowi. A 5G mobile line with 150 GB of data for 20 euros per month is an offer that is difficult to refuse, we will have to see how long it takes for O2’s rivals to react.

Images | O2

