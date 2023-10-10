Just when we expected basic graphics chips to go directly to an integrated motherboard or the laptop market, NVIDIA has announced its plans to launch a new graphics card, the RTX 3050 6GB, scheduled for 2024. This announcement has left the gaming community surprised, considering the current price trend and the decline of the low-end graphics card market.

IT WILL HAVE 17% LESS POWER THAN ITS MOTHER

The 6GB RTX 3050, based on the Ampere architecture, is entry-level hardware, it is expected to be focused on low consumption with a TDP or “Thermal Design Power” of only 70W, it will have a GA107-325-Kx chip. Although NVIDIA has not revealed the total number of cores on this card, it is known that its clock frequencies will be lower by 17% compared to the RTX 3050 8GB model, something not minor, but the most striking thing about this card is its 96-bit bus, which will manage the 6GB of memory.

It has been speculated that the reason behind this release could be the existence of unsold stock of NVIDIA chips dating back to previous versions. The arrival of the 6GB RTX 3050 in 2024 curiously coincides with the launch of the Intel Arc A580, which could indicate an NVIDIA response to Intel’s competition. Given the current economic context and high prices in the gaming world.

VALUE CLOSE TO 150 DOLLARS

It is estimated that this card could be priced in the range of $150 or even less, which could appeal to those looking for basic performance without spending too much but without too many expectations. This announcement raises many questions about the future of cards. low-end graphics cards and how NVIDIA plans to compete in this ever-changing segment. The gaming community will be attentive to future revelations about the RTX 3050 6GB and to see how it performs with some of the most popular video games, DLSS and other tests that can give us more clarity in the future, but with the following video you can give yourself an idea. idea of ​​what awaits us.

