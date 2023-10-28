He Halloween It is getting closer and with it, the costume parties and contests have started too. This Anglo-Saxon celebration is a moment that allows everyone to demonstrate creativity, get out of the ordinary and allow themselves to get a little crazy, breaking the routine. On this occasion, a nursing home in Tijuana, Baja California decided to have a contest between grandparents and the results were fabulous!

To see who was the most creative or the scariest, the Elderly Centerallowed older adults to explore their tastes and create your costumes. The results were shared in Tiktok and it didn’t take long for users to go crazy with cuteness.

Among the costumes that appear in the video of the asylum contest, or as they called it “Haunted Asylum” You can see the first participants with red and green berets and their respective mustaches to refer to the iconic plumbers: Mario Bros.

Another pair of older adults decided to combine to make a couple’s costume and dressed as SpongeBob’s superheroes: Mermaid and Barnacle Boy.

Likewise, another of the costumes that they loved were two grandparents who dressed as the characters from the movie Disney “Up“. They dressed up as Mr. Fredricksen and little Russel.

Another more “daring” grandpa ventured to dress up as the Joker: With her hair painted green, a cigar, red lips and “tattoos” on her chest, she posed for the “Haunted Asylum.”

If you want to see all the costumes that the grandparents made, we put the video here. Don’t miss them!

In the comments of the video shared by the user @lauralucaiana6, there are comments such as “I cried with up”, “that joker is better than Jarde Leto’s”, “Grandparents are my weakness”, “WHERE DO I SEND MY ENTIRE FORTNIGHT “, and other comments praising the creative work of the grandparents.

