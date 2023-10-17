The Triumph Thruxton will be produced for the last time during 2024. To say goodbye to this iconic and award-winning motorcycle, which has been recognized as the “café racer of excellence” since 1964 Triumph presents the new Thruxton Final Edition 2024.

Developed on the technical basis of the current Thruxton RS model, this new version is characterized by a Competition Green livery, with handmade golden finishes and signed by the artist. This livery celebrates Thruxton’s British racing heritage with the classic Triumph logo and matching hand-painted gold line detailing on the tank and tail. The intense green contrasts with shiny black of the side panels and fenders, the former finished with a Thruxton Final Edition logo

Every Thruxton Final Edition will come Supplied with a certificate of authenticity bearing the unique chassis number of the motorcycle. Each of these documents is signed by members of the Thruxton 1200 design team and Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor. An exclusive Final Edition engine emblem will also be supplied with each motorcycle, featuring a gold-finished frame and “Final Edition” logo.

As mentioned, therefore, the technical basis remains that of the Thruxton RS, with its 1,200 cc Bonneville High Power (HP) engine, Euro 5 and capable of producing 105 HP with 112 Nm of torque. We then find a fully adjustable Showa USD “Big Piston” fork and double Öhlins piggy-back rear shock absorber, 17″ 32-spoke aluminum wheels equipped with Metzeler Racetec RR tyres, Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers, analogue dual-dial instruments and full headlights LED. But for all the in-depth technical details, we refer you to our article presenting the model.

To recap, Final Edition features include:

• Competition Green metallic paint

• Contrasting black side panels and fenders

• Gold tank trim and other details handcrafted and signed by the Triumph Paint Shop artist

• Heritage Triumph logo in gold on the tank

• Marchio Thruxton Final Edition

• Final Edition engine badge

• Authenticity certificate