The Under 21 coach has known him for some time and appreciates him: the measure taken against him after the attack on his teammate Ruggeri is disciplinary but also educational. Goals for blue and for clubs: this is how the attacker must continue to grow

Protagonist of an outburst of anger (and a broken nose) that we would have gladly done without – especially in these days, tormented by other events -, Marco Nasti immediately apologized. In person to his partner Matteo Ruggeri, but also publicly on social media: “I have great respect for the values ​​of sport and the blue shirt – he wrote on Instagram -, I am very sorry for what happened in the national team’s retreat, this must be and will be for me an opportunity for growth”. If his path in blue risks – at least in the immediate future – a physiological slowdown, it must also be said that at 20 years old there is a footballing life (and not only) ahead of him to continue growing. Provided you have understood the lesson: hands must be kept to themselves, even more so when there is no fuse of a locker room fight (literature, more or less fictionalized, is full of them) but only a disproportionate reaction to that which may have been an argument. Anger, the healthy kind, must be directed on the field.