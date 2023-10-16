Tomorrow the match against Norway after Nasti’s exclusion for punching Ruggeri: “Realize the seriousness of the fact”. And on the betting issue: “Give a big hand to these kids to make them understand certain things”

Alex Frosio

16 October – MILAN

The Under 21 coach Carmine Nunziata presented tomorrow’s match against Norway, the third qualifying match for the 2025 European Championship, but inevitably had to return to the matter that led to the exclusion of Marco Nasti, who hit with a punch his teammate in blue Ruggeri caused him to break his nasal septum. “It wasn’t a good page, it was a crazy gesture on Nasti’s part, he certainly couldn’t stay in this group. He is not a boy who on other occasions has demonstrated this madness, which lasted a few seconds. The main thing is that he realizes the seriousness of the fact, then little by little we will evaluate things and see if it is the case that he can return. I spoke to the boy immediately when the incident happened and he was very sorry, afterwards he went home, he called me in recent days, he is not that type of boy, I don’t know what came over him at that moment, but I hope that serves him to improve from certain points of view. Having said that, I want to find one positive thing in this story: I want to underline the attachment that Ruggeri has shown in wanting to remain with the team despite a fractured nasal septum. This is very important to me and I hope it is a message for everyone else too.”

The Atalanta winger should be on the pitch against Norway: “We just need to see how he tolerates the mask, it’s not easy to get used to something that you didn’t have until yesterday.” Another hot topic of discussion in the Azzurrini group is that of betting: “It’s normal for us to talk about these things, it’s part of our job, we comment on the news. It’s not a good page, I think it’s an illness, and it needs to be treated. In this case, we need to give a big hand to these kids to make them understand certain things”, commented Nunziata.

Then the match against Norway: “Fundamental match for our progress. Strong team, less physical and more technical, with talented players, especially from midfield upwards, but in my opinion they have some difficulties at the back. It will be a tough match, to be played to the best of our ability, with intensity, but the important thing is that we play our game, our football, I always say this to the boys. In this week of training we tested our plays and united the group. I would like to see that we have become a team, that we all have a goal to achieve, believe in this goal, it is important that the whole team believes that they can achieve the goal. We worked on the game, because that’s what is needed to achieve the goal, and the intensity which is fundamental on the international field.” The Druso of Bolzano will be sold out: “What we want is to go on the pitch, play a match to win but also to entertain people”.

October 16, 2023 (modified October 16, 2023 | 7:11 pm)

