Numerology offers fascinating insights by exploring the relationship between numbers, life and spiritual forces. Through this practice, revealing reports are prepared that shed light on various aspects of our existence.

The numerical interpretations are intrinsically linked to our date of birth and for many they possess the surprising ability to reveal information about our destiny, personality, talents and weaknesses.

To start this journey, it is essential to calculate your destination number. This is achieved adding the digits of your date of birth, covering day, month and year. This figure is later reduced to a single number.

Interpretation of numbers

Number 1: October brings you a fresh start and the opportunity to lead with determination.

Number 2: This month, focus on harmonious relationships and make your decisions with patience and tolerance.

Number 3: spark your creativity and maintain a sense of humor in challenging situations in October.

Number 4: Find stability and discipline as you work diligently in all areas of your life.

Number 5: October inspires you to seek freedom, adventure and adapt to changes with an open mind.

Number 6: Value family relationships and promote understanding and empathy with your environment this month.

Number 7: Explore your inner world and search for deeper meanings in October, nourishing your spirituality.

Number 8: He works intensely to achieve success and seeks a balance between the material and the spiritual.

Number 9: In October, show compassion and engage in altruistic activities as you prepare for significant transformations.

