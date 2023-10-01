Poptren.suara.com – The sequel to Sherina’s Adventure has finally appeared in cinemas after 23 years and has become one of the favorite films and the pride of most Indonesian children. This film, starring Sherina and Derby Romero, was first broadcast in 2000.

On its first day of release on Thursday (28/9), Sherina’s Adventure Film gained success by setting a broadcast record with the most viewers. It was recorded that 256,286 people were enthusiastic about watching ‘Petualangan Sherina 2’, making it the Indonesian film with the highest number of viewers on the first day in 2023.

The happy news was conveyed by the producer of Miles Film, Mira Lesmana, via her Instagram account. For Mira, achieving this number is due to nothing more than that

form of support from fans.

“The biggest opening number comes from the biggest fans! Everything because of you, for you. Thank you very much,” tweeted Mira Lesmana while embedding an emoticon with arms stretched out and a crying face.

Also Read: Asus Zenfone 10, Official Specifications and Prices in Indonesia

This achievement of ‘Petualangan Sherina 2’ also beats the film ‘Suzzanna: Malam Friday Kliwon’ which had previously excelled. It was previously known that ‘Suzzana: Kliwon Friday Night’, played by Luna Maya, managed to top the list of Indonesian films with the highest number of viewers on the first day.

Reporting from the Twitter account @cepatboxoffice, the performance of the film Adventure Sherina 2 with a total of 256,286 viewers on the first day of screening succeeded in placing it in seventh position on the list of Indonesian films with the highest number of first-day viewers of all time.

“PETUALUAN SHERINA 2 scored a giant opening day figure of 256,286 viewers, the highest for an Indonesian film released in 2023 so far, and 7th of all time,” wrote @cepatboxoffice, quoted on Sunday, October 1 2023.