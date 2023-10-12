ON SOLAR ENERGY AND THE BOOM OF SELF-CONSUMPTION. According to the latest Snapshot of Global PV Markets report for 2023, global photovoltaic capacity at the end of last year amounted to 1,185 GW. With China as the main market with a capacity of 106 GW, followed by Europe with a capacity of 38.7 GW. In total, 240 GW of new installed capacity in 2022 and nine countries with penetration rates greater than 10%, with Spain leading the way with 19.1%. Greece, Chile, the Netherlands, Australia, Honduras, Germany, Israel and Japan follow us, and the average rate in the EU amounts to 8.7% and the global rate 6.2%. We are on the good way. But if we talk about power per capita, in the lead we find Australia with 1,011 Wp/cap, followed by the Netherlands, Germany, Japan and Belgium.

Tenders continued to push for photovoltaics in 2022, but factors such as the attractiveness of electricity costs in the market or the poor price forecast caused subscription rates to be lower than expected in countries such as Spain, which generated 437 Wp/cap last year. In contrast, self-consumption is booming. And I’m not talking about the so-called energy communities, but about the solutions that have been appearing on the market for individuals who live in a community block, the so-called self-installable ‘balcony kits’, with microinverters that are sold as ‘just another appliance’. Plug and play? Its not that easy.

Although a solution with a microinverter with a power of less than 800VA, like the proposals that can be found in large stores, can be connected in our home to a grounded socket (Schuko), all installation must be legalized! In addition, these kits must be connected to an independent line to the panel and have its 30 mA type A differential (unless there are no surpluses or they are isolated). Failing that, and in the absence of a bulletin and a new contract, in addition to not complying with the legislation, your supplier will not readjust the cost of the kilowatts you have generated and may even bill you for the surplus that you do not consume. Not to mention possible setbacks that your home insurance will wash its hands of. So, if you don’t want any scares, it is best to hire an installer and start the procedures for compensation for self-consumption surpluses.

