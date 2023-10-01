In recent decades, video games have stopped being niche and have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world. This has been reflected in everyday life to such a degree that it is common to see references to video games, even in the language. In order for everyone to understand what they are talking about, some words widely used in the industry have just been incorporated into the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster carries out an annual addition of words to its English dictionary and has just revealed that in the 2023 edition it added 690 words and what is striking is that several of them are well known to video gamers.

What video game words are in the dictionary?

Starting this week it is possible to find in the Merriam-Webster dictionary words like “NPC” (non-playable character), “speedrun” or “nerf”, words that were born in video games, as well as words that enhanced their reach or have a specific importance or meaning in this medium, such as “jump scare”, “rage quit”, “microtransaction”, or “boss”.

Something interesting is that there is also “meme stock”, the phenomenon that consists of the purchase of shares in certain companies as a coordinated effort by small investors to increase their value or alter the Stock Market, like the one that GameStop experienced in 2021, perhaps the most scandalous.

Below you can see the list of video game words that have just been added to the dictionary.

NPC (non-playable character) Microtransaction Open world Platform game Power-up Rage quit Speedrun Nerf Jump scare Cutscene Boss Meme stock

Merriam-Webster dictionary expands with video game words

