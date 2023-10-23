Tinder adds a new feature that allows you to share profiles with matches with your friends to discuss with them whether or not it is a good idea to have a date or a conversation. The new feature called Tinder Matchmaker allows other contacts to review interested parties in search of red flags.

The concept of red flag comes from English and is used metaphorically to signal a warning or indication of a potential problem or something suspicious. It can be considered a warning sign that something might not be right. In the context of online dating, and that is talking about Tinder, it is an increasingly used concept.

For some people, for example, constantly talking about their ex-partners in a negative way could be considered a “red flag,” as it could indicate unresolved problems or a tendency to badmouth others. Gestures of control, extreme jealousy, manipulation techniques, or perhaps a bad habit—do you smoke?—or directly an aesthetic issue, all of them can be red flags. It depends on each person.

A profile on Tinder has a lot of information about the way a person sells or presents themselves. And yes, it could contain many of these red flags. Who better than a friend, who knows us so well and knows what traps we will fall into to make ourselves see them? Tinder ensures that consulting with friends is already common before making an appointment. They only simplify the natural process.

The company is clear: the friend filter is essential for a genuine connection. According to a study commissioned by Tinder itself, 75% of singles talk to their friends about their love life Sometimes in the month. Maybe looking for advice, phrases to start the conversation on Tinder or decide if the match is a good match.

Now you can send the profile a match directly to your best friend to obtain your honest opinion and to detect any of these warnings. You can send it to them even if they don’t have a profile in the app. Of course, the decision, in the end, is still yours.

Privacy Concerns and More Real Interactions on Tinder

Los Matchmakers, O Cupids, can view and recommend profiles without the need to be users of the app yes, but these recommendations are clearly marked, allowing Tinder users to review their friends’ selections and decide for themselves. In short, use Tinder better and safer.

It is not the only recent change in the application. In search of more real interactions, the company already removed social handles from bios to avoid competition in users, likes or impact.

This decision tried to ensure that the platform is not used for commercial promotionsso to increase popularity on other networks. Although the integration with Instagram remained active, it is now limited to matches only.

The company was clear in emphasizing that Tinder is not a space to promote business or make money. The new guidelines prohibit advertising, promotion or sharing handles to increase followers or any form of commercial work.

For now, Tinder’s Matchmaker feature has launched in Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. But users around the world can expect to see this tool in the coming months. With this new feature, Tinder takes into account user habits, but also enhances security before going on a date with a stranger.