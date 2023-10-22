Although we download most of the applications from the Google Play Store, the truth is that some, in particular, we end up downloading by installing them from third-party application stores, using an APK file.

And yet, the majority of infections on mobile phones come from downloading these types of applications from third-party stores using these types of files.

And now Google wants to ensure security, and will allow Google Play Protect scan those too Applications that you have downloaded from third-party stores to see if they contain any type of malware.

So Google has updated Play Protect with real-time code-level app scanning, apps you’ve downloaded from third-party stores.

9to5google

So when installed, when you install an app through an APK file from a third-party store, this app will be scanned and then that information will be sent to the Play Protect backend for code-level evaluation.

Additionally, a message will appear on the screen when you try to install an APK file, which will give you the choice between scanning the application or not installing the application.

In this way, Google Play Protect will be required to scan the application that you have installed from a third-party source so that it is available on the system.

This is in addition to the efforts of Google Play itself, which scans more than 125 billion apps every day.