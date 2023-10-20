Since Hamas men raided southern Israel last October 7, killing at least 1,400 people and kidnapping an unspecified number, the Jewish state’s response has continued incessantly with air raids on the Gaza strip that are repeated daily and with the invitation to civilians to leave the northern area of ​​Palestinian territory, implying an imminent and inevitable intervention by land about which many around the world are asking numerous questions.

Israel has in fact made it very clear that the objective of its operation will be to eliminate Hamas and its leaders, but, although this element is extremely clear, there are questions that many are asking. The latest was US President Joe Biden, who declared on the CBS program 60 Minutes that Israel has a duty to respond, but an occupation of Gaza would be “a big mistake”.

The United States knows well, and first hand, how in many military interventions the problems, rather than in the action itself, can arise in the management of the subsequent phases, as Afghanistan and Iraq demonstrate. But Biden, with a tweet that echoes many voices that have arisen from all over the world in recent days, clearly wrote that Hamas does not represent the majority of Palestinians, and this must be kept in mind: even in the White House they are the fears of a high number of civilian victims and all that this would entail are evident.

In this regard, Gilad Erdan, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, clarified that his country has no intention of occupying Gaza: a fact which on the one hand clears up doubts about the perplexities expressed by Biden but, at the same time, raises points questions about the future of the Palestinian territory following the intervention.

Who will administer and take care of the Strip if Israel succeeds in eliminating Hamas, which has governed there since 2007? This aspect should not be underestimated, but at the moment no specific objectives or proposals have emerged in this regard.

The other fear, that of a bloodbath, is however difficult to dispel. The area of ​​the city of Gaza is in fact one of the most densely populated in the world and it is difficult to imagine an intervention that avoids civilian casualties, even more so if we think that it would be a clash in an urban area.

Israel invited the civilian population of the northern area of ​​the Strip to go to the southern part south of the Wadi Gaza river, thus suggesting the imminence of land intervention. However, in an area that has been at the center of a blockade for years and is now under siege, it is not easy for everyone to move.

Added to this is Hamas’s interest in maintaining as many civilians as possible, attracting accusations from many international organizations of using human shields. Aerial images have been released of what appears to all intents and purposes to be a blockade set up by the group along the corridor identified for the evacuation of civilians which would effectively prevent their possibility of escape.

Furthermore, it remains to be understood – and only the facts will be able to show this – whether the request for evacuation of the north of the Strip means that Israel will carry out land operations exclusively in that area or there will be a second phase focused on the south.

In any case, the fate of the over two million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip risks being not only a fundamental issue, but also an element of potential further destabilization of a region like the Middle East, in which security today seems more fragile than ever, and also for this reason Egypt is very cold on the possibility of opening the Rafah crossing, which connects it to Gaza: the fear of an uncontrolled flow of refugees and the difficulty in managing it is real.

The refugee issue, however, is not the only element to cause alarm for the consequences of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. There have been limited clashes in the West Bank and Abu Mazen, president of Palestine entirely de jure, but de facto only of this territory, said that the actions of Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people, and in fact it is another front that worries the most .

Just as Israel evacuated its settlements four kilometers on the border with Gaza, it implemented a similar measure on the border with Lebanon, where the apprehension of a clash with Hezbollah is real and there has been no shortage of exchange of fire. On October 11, fears that this front would become particularly hot grew significantly after a radar system malfunction reported a high-profile air raid, but fortunately it was a false alarm.

To date, Israel and Hezbollah exchange blows with the aim that neither of them takes advantage of this situation to launch an attack on the other: an armed balance which, as such, poses the risk that something gets out of hand and an escalation is created .

Then there is Syria, which, like Hezbollah, is a close ally of Iran, as well as a country that does not recognize Israel and with which it has a fragile truce which is periodically violated with targeted attacks especially in the Golan Heights, a territory disputed between the two countries.

This circumstance has been repeated and, in addition to this, Israel has bombed the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo: the fear of the Jewish State is that Tehran could supply armaments to Syria and put further pressure on the country while it is engaged in operations in Gaza.

Added to the trepidation over the opening of new fronts is that over the deterioration of relations in the region. Many had seen the approach of an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia within the framework of the Abraham Accords as one of the elements triggering the brutal terrorist action of Hamas on 7 October: this rapprochement was not looked upon favorably either by Palestinian circles, whose cause would thus have risked finding itself increasingly isolated in the Middle Eastern chessboard, nor from Iran, which would have witnessed a deepening of relations between two of its historic enemies, even more so in a moment of easing of relations between Tehran and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia after recent Chinese mediation.

On October 14, Riyadh announced that it had formally suspended its talks with Israel: the course of events will show whether this is a temporary freeze or something more lasting. And it will also say what repercussions it will have on the balance of the region and on the general ongoing normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab countries.

In the general global context of deterioration of security, which goes from the Sahel to Nagorno Karabakh and which worsened sharply after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, diplomacy now seems to be a marginal instrument, unlike war, and today day by day the risk of new crises being created is increasingly higher. The Hamas attack in southern Israel has unleashed a new theater of war and, in this situation, the fear of many is that this conflict could open up yet others, in a particularly delicate region.