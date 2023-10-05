Last Saturday, users who follow Playdede’s social networks discovered that the website had launched an application with which it brought its service to a greater number of devices. Although over the years this page had lost the popularity it once had, especially due to the many closures and server changes of which it has been the subject, the news seems to have had a certain impact.

What does its installation entail?

Although to the public, Playdede is promoted as a “social network for movie buffs”, we must not forget that it has always been a name that has been closely related to piracy. The website has been subject to persecution by the authorities because it provides illegal access to copyrighted content, such as movies and series.

With the release of the app they make it even clearer what it is the nature of the application, since in the file they have published they mention that, with its installation, users have access to AnimeFLV, which is one of the best-known pirate portals related to watching anime illegally. They also comment that the Android TV app gives access to the rest of the content available on the web, as well as other functions.

Be very careful if you install it

There are two factors that we are going to give you so that you keep in mind that this is a decision that you should not make. The first of them is confirmed by their own users who have tried this application on your Smart televisions. From what we read in the comments that appear on X, there are many people who are having problems with the presence of an excessive amount of advertising. The ads are constantly generated and, no matter how hard you try to watch something, the experience is not exactly convenient. Given this, there are those who say that they prefer not to use the application even if they have already installed it on their television. Don’t forget that it is also not available on Google Play, which says a lot about its security.

There are also many errors being recorded, including from a user who mentions that he has received a message indicating that his password has been leaked. It is clearly seen that it is a tool that is not generating good impressions and that accumulates certain errors that make it not recommended. Furthermore, you do not have to rule out that those advertisements that appear could direct you to piracy pages, so you expose yourself to your television becoming infected with malware.

@playdedesocial As soon as I enter it tells me that my password has been leaked and that I should change it and they plant an ad for me. I’m trying to delete the account and I can’t see anywhere how to do it. I have not received a confirmation email as has always been done… bad feeling, honestly October 5, 2023 • 07:02

The other factor that we talked about and that you should take into account to avoid installing it is that, after all, you would be installing an application to watch pirated content. And, if you are aware of the news that we usually publish, you will already know that the authorities are significantly strengthening the prosecution of this type of actions. Right now, not only are pirates in the spotlight, but the police and forces specialized in piracy crimes are also focusing on pursuing users who consume this type of content.

In general, the use of this type of apps on your television when there are so many legal options with which to watch movies and series for free, it is highly unrecommended. So, for example, you have services like Pluto TV that offer free television or cheap versions with ads from platforms like Netflix. This also guarantees you the best image quality, reproduction without risk of infection, advertising that complies with regulations and the possibility of reproducing content in different languages.