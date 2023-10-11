Video confrontation between players and president. The team has received the order: may the championship won show the way

The perspective has changed, in a revolution that seems more Ptolemaic than Copernican. Why steps forward or even construction developments are currently difficult to imagine within the walls of Castel Volturno. By calling some senators from the locker room to report, summoned via video, Aurelio De Laurentiis has subverted the natural order and the classic hierarchies. He made his voice heard, announced that he will be more present, but above all he called everyone together. Compactness is imperative, the convergence of objectives is equally so. Pulling Napoli out of these quicksands is in everyone’s interest. The team no longer puts the church back at the center of the village, the team is itself the center of the village. He does not fix the clock so that it shows the correct time, to use the most recent metaphor used by Rudi Garcia, but becomes the machinery itself.

The technician doesn’t know where to turn now. The advice of the wise is a resource from which to draw with the utmost care, the tension and the feared changes no longer make it the functional mediation apparatus with the members of the squad that has always been so dear to him. For many reasons, the origins of which are not necessarily to be found in the coach, he doesn’t have an impact on everyone. The starting trident, in turn, challenged his substitutions in a way that was too blatant. An unprofessional behavior, but also a wake-up call. Even the environment did not like certain moves in the administration of a group that, despite being reigning champions, is too often forced to chase in the scores, without always coming out well. De Laurentiis pointed to the shield on his chest, to arouse the pride of those who were able to win the tricolor and now seem lost, in a period so erratic that it makes you feel seasick. No one could dispute the president’s remarks. The first answers must arrive on the pitch and that’s where the players go. Getting together and finding each other is essential to avoid complicating the pursuit of the minimum objectives, at least those: qualification for the round of 16 of this Champions League and a place in the top four to also participate in the next edition. The top of the ranking seems like a utopia in this chaos, yet in the space of a couple of months with all the direct clashes still to be played, no scenario can be considered unlikely.

Having established that the technical guide will remain the same even after returning from the break, making a virtue of necessity is the only solution. And this is the invitation accepted by the Napoli veterans, who have guaranteed their availability. As indeed their position, contractual and otherwise, requires regardless. It was useful to reiterate it, as if it were a formal investiture of responsibility. Garcia is at the top of a pyramid, he is alone and therefore more interchangeable as a figure. But the president is aware of the qualities of the players. The expected reaction, therefore, must be in line with this acquired status. The meaning of “champion” certainly goes beyond excelling. For better or for worse.

