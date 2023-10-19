One of the most popular applications in recent years is Notion. It is not a note editor or a task manager, nor is it a calendar or a project management tool. It’s all of that at the same time and much more.and also, with an important role of its community, which not only exchanges guides and ideas to take advantage of it, but also a neuralgic component: the templates.

These templates allow you to quickly import a pre-designed page type. To plan a trip, organize a move, prepare for the academic year, follow a routine at the gym… You just need to change its contents to adapt it to what we need. And in that exchange that explains part of Notion’s success—not having to create pages from scratch, but importing the ones we want—there is a parallel economy: that of the sellers of these templates.

The long queue

One of the greatest examples of this economy worldwide, if not the greatest, is that of Easlo. It is the alias chosen by Jason Ruiyi Chin, a young man from Singapore who used Notion to organize his class notes during his last years in high school. He understood that he could use the bases of his templates to make them available to other students, and the success of this idea led him to share many more templates, from one for tracking habits to another for managing personal finances.

At those beginnings he realized that his templates were arousing a lot of interest. Too much not to smell the money trail: if so many people were using his templates, That could mean that at least a certain percentage would be willing to pay for them.

And boy was he.

Easlo started 2021 by sharing free templates and ended it by receiving voluntary tips of up to $100 as a thank you. At that moment, autumn of that year, he decided that his activity would become a business and that his new templates would be, mainly, a paid product.

Some of the templates that make up the Easlo ‘Starter pack’. Image: Easlo.

Jason is not the only one who had this idea and is carrying it out, but there are several factors that explain its success:

He first built his audience by offering free content and then launched into monetizing, not the other way around. He has managed to integrate his personal brand into Notion’s aesthetic, with minimalist black and white illustrations. He has enormous consistency and coherence in his online content strategy, through social networks and his YouTube channel.

Many people have tried to recreate their steps, but often ruining the first one: they start monetizing when they have barely developed a certain community.

It’s even fun to see the profile images of the accounts that appear when we search for “Notion templates” on Twitter, a veritable swarm of single-stroke black and white illustrations. Some have some additional details, but they are basically the same:

Profile images from a selection of Notion template sellers. Image: Twitter, Xataka.

This is a quick selection, but there are tons more and it fits into a sort of version of the long tail business modelwhere a few achieve great income and a very long list of followers try to replicate the success, but reach much lower levels.

By the way, in case you’re wondering, it’s not like an AI recreates the creators’ photos to transform them into Notion-style illustrations. Or not, at least that’s how the vast majority have achieved theirs: in other marketplaces, like Fiverr, There are illustrators who offer this service for a few dollars.

Illustrators offering the creation of this type of avatars on Fiverr. Image: Fiverr, Mockuuups Studio, Xataka.

But that is another issue, a symptom of how far Notion’s parallel economy goes.

In this table, some of the most popular due to their number of followers on X, the social network, perhaps due to its nature, where this type of creators have proliferated the most:

Ali Abdaal, although he surpasses Easlo in followers on X, does not have such prominent activity specifically on Notion templates, but instead creates more diverse content around productivity.

Where do you sell these templates? In various places, including direct sales on their respective personal websites, but If one place stands out, it is Gumroad, a popular digital content marketplace where Notion templates have also triumphed. A search for “Notion template” returns 10,423 results. Of the top ten, by the way, four are from Easlo.

Image: Gumroad.

There are also more specialized places. Any digital content is sold on Gumroad, but on Notion Everything, for example, they only distribute this type of templates, both free and paid.

Templates for sale, or free, at Notion Everything. Like WordPress app or theme stores, Notion templates drive their own economy and distribution. Image: Notion Everything.

Some templates are sold as standalone pages. For example, “financial planner” or “content calendar.” Others are sold as a somewhat larger group, with several sections for managing personal projects, corporate projects or life goals. AND others are directly what many call “operating system”, whether it is aimed at digital content, personal productivity, freelance activity or life as a whole. They usually cover much more than a simple template.

Also popular are those that use the term “Second Brain”, a concept originally coined by Tiago Forte, writer and speaker on productivity and personal management in his book ‘Create your second brain: A proven method to organize your digital life’. Some of the vendors of these templates adapt their method to Notion, some giving more attribution to Forte than others.

Introduction to Easlo’s ‘Second Brain’ template, standard priced at $99. Image: Easlo, Xataka, Mockuuups Studio.

Home page for the ‘My Second Brain’ template sold by Notion Everything for $79. Image: Notion Everything.

The greater the complexity of the template, or the number of problems it promises to solve, the higher its price. Although this figure can also vary depending on the popularity of its creator: while big creators like Easlo, Pascio, Thomas Frank, The Notion Bar or Ali Abdaal, with larger audiences, can afford premium prices; Those who are starting to develop their community usually sell them for a few dollars. It’s the market, friend.

Notion lives off of users who decide to check out, mostly especially enthusiastic users or corporate clients, because its free plan is generous enough. They have also been marketing Notion AI for a year, which integrates the GPT API not only in writing, translation or synthesis, but also to modify and create pages exploiting its possibilities from natural language instructions.

However, they do not commission transactions from these templates, because they are not in the way. They do advertise the free exchange even in the application, and they promote some of the most prominent creators, but the money goes elsewhere. They could have followed the app store model and centralized the sale, or at least took advantage of their privileged position, and charged commissions for transactions, but they decided not to.

Of course, There are also those who sell courses on how to make a lot of money selling Notion templateshaving made a whopping zero of money selling Notion templates, but if pickaxe sellers benefited the most during the gold rush two hundred years ago, why wouldn’t the same happen with Notion.

More than templates

If until now everything revolved around templates, there are some that have gone one step further, with templates only as part of the product they offernot the total, focused on a more global vision of the organization and productivity, mentoring for companies, etc.

In this case we have a great national example, Elena Madrigal, who after several years of working career linked to the world of communication and especially design and user experience, ended up arriving in this world… although he never uses the word “templates” for his products. And that Learn Notion created during the pandemic

“I never use the term “templates” for what I do because what I build usually goes beyond that; I build tools within Notion; I transfer a process, a way of operating, to the same platform. I have never made a basic template for, for example, a habit registry, because that was not that interesting to me. What made me fall in love with Notion was the power transfer complex processes that will work without having to program anything, so that’s what I’ve always done; transfer my ways of working to a blank canvas and build small tools to help me.

These tools include somewhat more basic products such as Income and Expense Control or the Continuous Improvement System, which sells for 15 euros each; or Brain Design Kit, which in addition to the system includes a course to understand how it works and how to configure it for each need.

Brain Design Kit page. Image: Elena Madrigal.

It does not consider that it is in the market for Notion templates as such, but rather its proposal goes the other way, although it overlaps in certain points. “The objective is not the template or the tool, it is to transfer a process that comes from my experience.”

At this point we ask you about the dependency of a specific application like Notion, and what would happen if tomorrow you decide to stop allowing templates to be imported or close it altogether. “Now it’s Notion, but maybe in a few years it will be something else or maybe I’ll be tool agnostic, I’m much more interested in “empowering” people to design their own systems than in building a business based on templates.”

Avoiding dependence on a single external tool was one of the reasons why he created his newsletter where he talks more about the principles than about a specific tool.

The aforementioned Brain Design Kit, in fact, considers it more of a SaaS (Software as a Service, ‘software as a service’) than anything else– Facilitates the tool in Notion, but the concepts do not depend on a single environment. “It allows the capture and processing of resources, it allows setting objectives, associating those objectives with projects, managing those projects and their tasks as in a Todoist-type app… but at the same time it is built to be able to combine those resources and those notes in the creation of content”.

And of course, its activity is not limited to this sale of resources, but also involves a referral to the services it offers on the design and implementation of work environments in Notion, whether for companies or individuals. “I think that a template should never be the end. Especially if they are just that, templates whose objective is usually to give you some things already pre-built but in which there are no principles transferred or anything that supports that architecture.”

The truth is that there is an abundance of those on the Internet.

In Xataka | I’ve been organizing my entire life with a task manager for seven years (and I recommend it to everyone).

Featured image | Notion, Mockuuups Studio.