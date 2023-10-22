Suara.com – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif confirmed that the plan to distribute free rice cookers to the public will take place this year. He said that the plan is to distribute rice cookers in stages starting in November 2023.

At least, the government will distribute 500 thousand free rice cookers to people who have registered in the government system.

“Insha Allah, November, the main thing is to encourage it (distribution of 500 thousand rice cookers),” said Arifin in Jakarta, quoted on Sunday (22/10/2023).

Arifin denied that the policy of distributing free rice cookers to poor people was a political policy. According to him, this policy is purely to reduce dependence on LPG imports.

“No (political policy), that’s good, we want electrification, do we want to keep burning LPG? Well, that’s right. If you want to keep burning LPG, keep importing it,” he said at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jakarta, Friday (20/ 10/2023).

According to Arifin, the rice cooker distribution policy is in line with government policy regarding the use of electrical energy, such as electric motors. He also ensured that this policy would not stagnate and would continue.

“Yes, we are running, we are also running electric motorbikes. We now have lots of new energy sources, we don’t use them, while we import them, they are not suitable,” he added.