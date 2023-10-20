THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – There are several things that must be corrected if you want to glow up or change yourself to be much better.

Glow up is not always about changing your skin color to become brighter. Glow up has a broad meaning that includes all other parts of the body.

This was uploaded on Desty Yufenti’s YouTube channel entitled ‘7 things that must be corrected during the glow up process’.

Desty revealed that there are several things we have to improve to get to Glow Up, including:

Also Read: 7 Tips for Choosing an Organization on Campus, a Place for Students to Discover Their Potential at the University

1. Body odor

Desty explained, sometimes we don’t realize that, for example, people around us feel uncomfortable with body odor.

Therefore, start paying attention to your own body odor by bathing regularly, using perfume before going out or before meeting people.

2. You should also pay attention to bad breath if you feel that your breath is not fresh.

Try to bring candy in your bag when you meet other people.

Also Read: Don’t Miss It! Check the 2023 Smart Karawang Scholarship Requirements for Middle School, High School and College Students

3. Body shape

Sometimes some people feel insecure about their own weight.

If you feel insecure about your weight. Try a light exercise diet, reduce unhealthy eating patterns.

For example, eat foods that have a lot of oil, such as fried foods, reduce micin and spicy foods.

4. Dress style

If, for example, you feel really stupid about the clothes you wear, it’s better to fix it now.

Because, if we wear neat clothes, people will see us and respect us more.

Try to find a neat and polite style of dress that suits your taste.

5. Speech style

You must have polite and friendly speech. For anyone who is invited to chat with someone, they give a good response.

If someone is talking in front of us, focus on listening to them, don’t forget to smile.

That way, we will appear more positive because the person we are talking to feels appreciated.

6. How to walk

Raise your head and be confident when walking straight, focused on your goal. Just think of it as if you were a model.

7. What daily behavior we do sometimes determines our image towards people

Our current behavior has become one that we are proud of being yourself but not the best version of you.

Therefore, slowly get out of your bad comfort zone by doing daily activities to be more productive and useful.

That way, you have value for yourself and no one can put you down.