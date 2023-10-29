Las debit or credit cards They have become one of the main means of payment, so it is advisable to protect them like gold, as they are the gateway to losing money in our checking account in case your data falls into the wrong hands.

Despite the increase in anti-card theft security measures, the Bank of Spain does not want us to give up and gives us a series of guidelines to follow so as not to lose our state of alert.

Techniques for card theft

The Bank of Spain compiles in a blog post what are the techniques with which cybercriminals can steal your payment card data. Also know as cardingconsists of the use of data from stolen bank cards to use them fraudulently and create virtual cards.

If you want to protect yourself in the best possible way, it is best to know how these cybercriminal gangs work. The most common techniques are those of fraud based on social engineering. This is where phishing (identity theft via email) and other variants such as smishing (via SMS) or vishing (via phone call) come in.

Also the call shoulder surfingin which criminals look over their victims’ shoulders to try to obtain confidential information from their devices or the pin number they use at the bank’s ATM.

Another variant can be through malware distributions. Here, for example, the use of so-called keyloggers is contemplated, which record the different keystrokes of the keyboard. If you are doing your personal banking on a compromised device, they could find out the PIN number or confirmation keys. This can also apply to rigged ATMs.

With the arrival of contactless, new vulnerabilities have also arrived. They can extract private data from our card wirelessly through the use of readers with RFID or NFC wireless communication. It requires being very close to the victim so its use is very limited.

Another way in which they can get hold of your credit card (or at least the relevant data on it) is through the bSecurity breaches that expose data payment. At ADSLZone we frequently report cases in which your card may have been compromised.

The last is the most physical of all, the so-called skimming. This is the theft of card data in manipulated ATMs. An ATM equipped with a skimmer can allow scammers to steal your card details or clone it and empty your account before you know it.

Prevention is better than cure

The Bank of Spain also shares a series of security tips to increase security protection against carding. They are the following:

Destroy expired credit cards. You can do it yourself with scissors or go to an entity for recycling. Do not provide your card details if you don’t know the identity Who asks you for them? Frequently review bank account transactions. Make use of the prepaid cards for online purchases. Disable the NFC option on your device when not in use. Employ anti-theft protectors of cards to keep them in your pocket (inhibitory sleeves or RFID blockers).