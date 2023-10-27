Denpasar Voice – Arema FC has not yet succeeded in ending its winning drought in the last two matches. Facing Madura United in the 17th week of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar Bali, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Arema FC coach, Fernando Valente, boasted that he was creating big problems for Madura United, which is actually a team from East Java.

Even though the team is in a difficult situation, the coach from Portugal believes that the Arema FC retainers will appear with high motivation against Madura United.

Moreover, the match against Madura United is not just three points for the team nicknamed Singo Crazy but also a prestige bet in the title of the East Java (East Java) Derby match.

“We have tried to make the best preparations. “We include a quality process in training sessions on the field,” said Fernando Valente, quoted from Instagram @quotesarema Friday (27/10/2023).

“What I know is that we can cause big problems for Madura United like we did for Borneo FC,” he continued.

Arema FC had to suffer bad results in the last two matches. After falling to Borneo FC with a narrow score of 0-1.

Last week, Gustavo Almeida et al had to submit to PSM Makassar with a landslide score of 0-3. (*/Ana AP)

