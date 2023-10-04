loading…

Iran’s Moral Police beat a girl without a hijab until she fell into a coma. Photo/IRNA

TEHERAN – Human rights activists accused Iran’s morality police of beating a girl for not wearing a hijab and posting photos purportedly showing her in a coma.

Armita Geravand, 16, fainted after boarding a Tehran metro train at Shohada station on Sunday (1/10/2023).

Officials said he fainted and released CCTV footage in which he was seen being pulled from the train unconscious.

Human rights group Hengaw alleged that Geravand was subjected to “severe physical attacks” by moral police officers.

It said that Armita was being treated at the Fajar hospital in Tehran under tight security, and the phones of all her family members had been confiscated.

On Monday, authorities briefly detained a female journalist for the Sharq newspaper who had gone to the hospital to report on the case.

Hengaw, who focuses on Iran’s Kurdish ethnic minority, said on Tuesday afternoon that Armita lived in Tehran but was from the Kurdish-majority western province of Kermanshah.

“(She) was physically attacked by authorities at Shohada station… for what they perceived as non-compliance with ‘hijab’ obligations,” Hengaw added. As a result, he suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Two prominent human rights activists also told Reuters news agency that there had been confrontations with agents enforcing a strict dress code.

Meanwhile Amsterdam-based Radio Zamaneh quoted an unnamed source as saying that the teenager was “pushed by hijab officers” after she boarded a train without a hijab and “hit her head on an iron pole”.