Suara.com – Israeli military forces launched a missile attack on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. The surprise attack killed 500 people.

Quoting from AFP, Hamas media confirmed that the attack was carried out by Israel.

They called the attack on the hospital complex in Gaza a war crime. This location is where hundreds of people were injured and had to flee as a result of Israel’s attacks on Palestine in the past week.

However, after the attack occurred, the Israeli army stated that the incident that happened to the hospital in Gaza was not the work of their soldiers. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicated that this was carried out by the Hamas militant group.

“I want to make an announcement regarding the incident that happened to the hospital in Gaza,” said an IDF spokesperson on the Israel Defense Forces YouTube channel.

“I can confirm that through analysis of the IDF operational system, it indicates that the series of rocket attacks were carried out by terrorists (Hamas) in Gaza,” he added.

They accused the rocket attack of being a rocket attack belonging to Hamas which was launched close to the hospital and then failed. So the rocket destroys the hospital.

“Launching at close range to the Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital in Gaza, that’s when the hospital was destroyed,” he said.

They even said that this was obtained through sources they collected from several intelligence sources. The IDF spokesperson said that Hamas was of course responsible for the destruction of the hospital in Gaza.

“Intelligence from several sources that we have collected indicates that the Islamic jihadist group is responsible for the failure of the rocket launch that hit the hospital in Gaza,” he continued.

“Once again I say, all this destruction is the responsibility of the Islamic jihadist group which killed innocent people in hospitals in Gaza,” he said.

