The Gaza war had widespread impacts, such as the emergence of refugees. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – King Abdullah II of Jordan warned that the movement of Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt was a “red line,” and said there would be no refugees in Jordan and no refugees in Egypt.

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference in Berlin, King Abdullah II warned against all forms of forced migration.

“That is a red line, because I think it was a plan by certain suspects to try to create a de facto problem on the ground. There are no refugees in Jordan, there are no refugees in Egypt. “This is a situation with humanitarian dimensions that must be addressed in Gaza and the West Bank and not try and force the future challenges of Palestine onto other people’s shoulders,” said King Abdullah II, reported by CNN.

He expressed deep concern over the heavy loss of life on both Palestinian and Israeli sides, and over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, which he described as “unacceptable,” both from a legal and humanitarian perspective.

“This year has been the bloodiest for Palestinians and Israelis in recent years, and it will get worse unless we stop this war and the humanitarian disaster it has caused,” said King Abdullah II.

King Abdullah reiterated that attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians and cause them to flee are unacceptable and will plunge the region into another disaster and a new cycle of violence and destruction.

He also stressed the importance of respecting international law and international humanitarian law in protecting civilians and condemning their targeting.

King Abdullah stressed the need for efforts to find a political horizon that guarantees the opportunity to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution and a legitimate international resolution.

King Abdullah II’s warning and statement comes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes have resulted in numerous civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. His stance reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to preventing a refugee crisis in the region and called for an end to violence through diplomatic means.

King Abdullah II’s emphasis on upholding international law and humanitarian principles reflects broader international concern about the situation in Gaza and the need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

