Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of Commission III of the DPR, Ahmad Sahroni, will use his power to urge Polda Metro Jaya to resolve the case of alleged extortion by the KPK leadership of Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL.

This statement responded to the forced arrest carried out by KPK investigators at an apartment in the South Jakarta area of ​​SYL.

“Then I will use my authority to ask the police immediately, if it is true that there are allegations of extortion,” said Sahroni to journalists at the NasDem Tower, Central Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023).

According to Sahroni, if SYL is caught in a corruption case at the KPK, then the KPK leadership who is caught in the alleged extortion case can also have their case resolved.

Also read: KPK is worried that SYL will run away and eliminate evidence of corruption, NasDem: He’s no longer a minister

“If the issue develops and there is a connection, then both of them must be in the same position as litigants in a matter that is widely rumored to be extortion,” said Sahroni.

“Then the police must also do the same thing,” he said.

The NasDem General Treasurer felt sorry if it was true that SYL had experienced blackmail allegedly carried out by the KPK leadership.

“Don’t end up saying in this world that power is absolute, great power. But in this case everyone is intimidated by someone’s weakness, that’s a pity,” said Sahroni.

Sahroni admitted that he would take action to get justice for SYL through meetings at the people’s council.

Also read: Syahrul Yasin Limpo was forcibly picked up at his apartment, NasDem is surprised: What’s wrong with the KPK?

“As the head of Commission III representing the NasDem faction, I will do what I have to do,” he explained.

Previously it was reported that SYL was forcibly picked up by investigators and taken directly to the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023) evening. He arrived at around 19.18 WIB. When he arrived at the KPK, SYL was seen wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and trousers.

SYL also wore a white hat and mask. Both hands appear to be handcuffed. Until this news was written, the KPK had not issued an official statement.

SYL previously had official suspect status along with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kasdi Subagyono, and the Director of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery, Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Hatta.

The three of them are suspected of committing corruption in the form of extortion in office, together with abusing their power by forcing them to give something for the job auction process, including participating in the procurement of goods and services along with receiving gratuities.

SYL as minister at that time, ordered Hatta and Kasdi to withdraw deposits worth USD 4,000 to USD 10,000 or the equivalent of Rp. 62.8 million to Rp. 157.1 million (Rp. 15,710 per US dollar on 11 October 2023) every month from echelon I unit officials and echelon II in the Ministry of Agriculture.

The money comes from the realization of the Ministry of Agriculture’s budget which is marked up or inflated, as well as deposits from vendors who get projects. The corruption case that ensnared Syahrul occurred in the 2020-2023 period. The third temporary finding by the Corruption Eradication Committee is that it is suspected that he enjoyed illicit money of around IDR 13.9 billion.