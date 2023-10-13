loading…

Israel reportedly used white phosphorus bombs in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Photo/HRW

JERUSALEM – Human rights organizations, Human Rights Watch mentioned Israel used white phosphorus ammunition in its military operations in Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Use of these weapons places civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury.

Human Rights Watch said it had verified the videos taken in Lebanon on October 10 and Gaza on October 11. The video shows multiple air blasts of white phosphorus fired by artillery at the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border.

They provided links to two videos posted on social media that they said showed 155mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles being used, apparently as a smokescreen, marker or signal.

“Both show scenes near the Israel-Lebanon border,” he said as quoted by Reuters, Friday (13/10/2023).

The group did not provide a link to a video showing its alleged use in Gaza. Palestinian TV channels in recent days have broadcast videos showing thin clouds of white smoke in the sky over the Gaza Strip that they say are caused by the munitions.

Reuters could not independently verify the human rights group’s report.

When asked to comment on the allegations, the Israeli military said that it was not currently aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza. They also did not comment on the human rights watchdog’s allegations regarding its use in Lebanon.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas’ rampage in southern Israeli cities that killed at least 1,300 people this week. At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed. Israel also exchanged attacks with the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The Israeli military in 2013 said it was phasing out the use of white phosphorus smokescreen munitions used during the 2008-2009 offensive on the Gaza Strip, sparking accusations of war crimes from human rights groups.